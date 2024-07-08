United Airlines (UAL) Stock Slides as Market Rises: Facts to Know Before You Trade

In the latest market close, United Airlines (UAL) reached $46.82, with a -0.38% movement compared to the previous day. This change lagged the S&P 500's 0.1% gain on the day. Elsewhere, the Dow saw a downswing of 0.08%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq appreciated by 0.28%.

Shares of the airline have depreciated by 11.32% over the course of the past month, underperforming the Transportation sector's gain of 0.18% and the S&P 500's gain of 4.08%.

Analysts and investors alike will be keeping a close eye on the performance of United Airlines in its upcoming earnings disclosure. The company's earnings report is set to go public on July 17, 2024. The company's upcoming EPS is projected at $4.01, signifying a 20.28% drop compared to the same quarter of the previous year. Alongside, our most recent consensus estimate is anticipating revenue of $15.2 billion, indicating a 7.23% upward movement from the same quarter last year.

UAL's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of $9.95 per share and revenue of $57.62 billion. These results would represent year-over-year changes of -1% and +7.27%, respectively.

It's also important for investors to be aware of any recent modifications to analyst estimates for United Airlines. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. Hence, positive alterations in estimates signify analyst optimism regarding the company's business and profitability.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. To take advantage of this, we've established the Zacks Rank, an exclusive model that considers these estimated changes and delivers an operational rating system.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection has moved 0.17% higher. At present, United Airlines boasts a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

Looking at its valuation, United Airlines is holding a Forward P/E ratio of 4.72. This valuation marks a discount compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 8.98.

Investors should also note that UAL has a PEG ratio of 0.46 right now. The PEG ratio is akin to the commonly utilized P/E ratio, but this measure also incorporates the company's anticipated earnings growth rate. Transportation - Airline stocks are, on average, holding a PEG ratio of 0.83 based on yesterday's closing prices.

The Transportation - Airline industry is part of the Transportation sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 94, which puts it in the top 38% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.