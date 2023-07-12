United Airlines (UAL) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know

United Airlines (UAL) closed the most recent trading day at $55.35, moving -1.48% from the previous trading session. This move lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.74%. Elsewhere, the Dow gained 0.25%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq added 11.47%.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the airline had gained 5.62% over the past month. This has lagged the Transportation sector's gain of 7.83% and outpaced the S&P 500's gain of 3.34% in that time.

Wall Street will be looking for positivity from United Airlines as it approaches its next earnings report date. This is expected to be July 19, 2023. In that report, analysts expect United Airlines to post earnings of $4.07 per share. This would mark year-over-year growth of 184.62%. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $13.94 billion, up 15.08% from the prior-year quarter.

UAL's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of $9.81 per share and revenue of $52.86 billion. These results would represent year-over-year changes of +289.29% and +17.58%, respectively.

Any recent changes to analyst estimates for United Airlines should also be noted by investors. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection has moved 4.72% higher. United Airlines is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

Digging into valuation, United Airlines currently has a Forward P/E ratio of 5.73. This represents a discount compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 12.13.

The Transportation - Airline industry is part of the Transportation sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 54, putting it in the top 22% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

To follow UAL in the coming trading sessions, be sure to utilize Zacks.com.

