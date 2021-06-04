United Airlines (UAL) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know

United Airlines (UAL) closed at $56.93 in the latest trading session, marking a -1.39% move from the prior day. This move lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.88%.

Heading into today, shares of the airline had gained 8.82% over the past month, outpacing the Transportation sector's gain of 0.89% and the S&P 500's gain of 0.15% in that time.

UAL will be looking to display strength as it nears its next earnings release. In that report, analysts expect UAL to post earnings of -$4.64 per share. This would mark year-over-year growth of 50.16%. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $5.08 billion, up 244.17% from the prior-year quarter.

UAL's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of -$14.04 per share and revenue of $23.12 billion. These results would represent year-over-year changes of +49.08% and +50.58%, respectively.

Any recent changes to analyst estimates for UAL should also be noted by investors. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection has moved 1.53% higher. UAL currently has a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

The Transportation - Airline industry is part of the Transportation sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 226, putting it in the bottom 12% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

