United Airlines (UAL) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know

United Airlines (UAL) closed at $36.07 in the latest trading session, marking a -1.04% move from the prior day. This change lagged the S&P 500's 0.05% gain on the day. At the same time, the Dow added 0.48%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.61%.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the airline had gained 1.79% over the past month. This has lagged the Transportation sector's gain of 3.11% and outpaced the S&P 500's loss of 0.52% in that time.

Wall Street will be looking for positivity from UAL as it approaches its next earnings report date. On that day, UAL is projected to report earnings of -$7.53 per share, which would represent a year-over-year decline of 285.01%. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $2.87 billion, down 74.76% from the prior-year quarter.

Looking at the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of -$24.13 per share and revenue of $16.79 billion. These totals would mark changes of -300.25% and -61.19%, respectively, from last year.

Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for UAL. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 0.6% lower within the past month. UAL is currently a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).

The Transportation - Airline industry is part of the Transportation sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 240, putting it in the bottom 6% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Be sure to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and many more, on Zacks.com.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.