United Airlines (UAL) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know

United Airlines (UAL) closed at $34.61 in the latest trading session, marking a -1.87% move from the prior day. This move lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 1.54%. Meanwhile, the Dow gained 0.85%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, added 1.87%.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the airline had gained 19.72% over the past month. This has outpaced the Transportation sector's gain of 6.22% and the S&P 500's gain of 0.57% in that time.

Wall Street will be looking for positivity from UAL as it approaches its next earnings report date. In that report, analysts expect UAL to post earnings of -$3.25 per share. This would mark a year-over-year decline of 177.2%. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $1.18 billion, down 89.65% from the year-ago period.

Looking at the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of -$21.09 per share and revenue of $18.82 billion. These totals would mark changes of -275.02% and -56.48%, respectively, from last year.

Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for UAL. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 1.68% lower. UAL is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

The Transportation - Airline industry is part of the Transportation sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 175, putting it in the bottom 32% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

