United Airlines (UAL) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know

In the latest trading session, United Airlines (UAL) closed at $25.56, marking a -0.62% move from the previous day. This move lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 1.39%. Meanwhile, the Dow gained 1.11%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, added 1.65%.

Heading into today, shares of the airline had lost 27.65% over the past month, lagging the Transportation sector's gain of 19.87% and the S&P 500's gain of 25.31% in that time.

Wall Street will be looking for positivity from UAL as it approaches its next earnings report date. In that report, analysts expect UAL to post earnings of -$3.27 per share. This would mark a year-over-year decline of 384.35%. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $7.99 billion, down 16.71% from the prior-year quarter.

UAL's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of -$16.19 per share and revenue of $23.88 billion. These results would represent year-over-year changes of -234.36% and -44.79%, respectively.

Any recent changes to analyst estimates for UAL should also be noted by investors. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 460.79% lower within the past month. UAL is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

The Transportation - Airline industry is part of the Transportation sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 160, putting it in the bottom 38% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

To follow UAL in the coming trading sessions, be sure to utilize Zacks.com.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.