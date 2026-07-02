United Airlines (UAL) Stock Moves -1.34%: What You Should Know

United Airlines (UAL) closed the most recent trading day at $133.32, moving -1.34% from the previous trading session. On the other hand, the Dow registered a gain of 1.14%, and the technology-centric Nasdaq decreased by 0.8%.

The stock of airline has risen by 28.52% in the past month, leading the Transportation sector's gain of 2.83% and the S&P 500's loss of 1.43%.

Investors will be eagerly watching for the performance of United Airlines in its upcoming earnings disclosure. The company's earnings report is set to be unveiled on July 15, 2026. The company's upcoming EPS is projected at $1.78, signifying a 54.01% drop compared to the same quarter of the previous year. Simultaneously, our latest consensus estimate expects the revenue to be $17.61 billion, showing a 15.58% escalation compared to the year-ago quarter.

UAL's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of $9.85 per share and revenue of $66.68 billion. These results would represent year-over-year changes of -7.25% and +12.89%, respectively.

Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for United Airlines. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the business and profitability.

Our research suggests that these changes in estimates have a direct relationship with upcoming stock price performance. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection has moved 2.25% higher. United Airlines is currently a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).

With respect to valuation, United Airlines is currently being traded at a Forward P/E ratio of 13.72. Its industry sports an average Forward P/E of 11.65, so one might conclude that United Airlines is trading at a premium comparatively.

One should further note that UAL currently holds a PEG ratio of 1.1. The PEG ratio is akin to the commonly utilized P/E ratio, but this measure also incorporates the company's anticipated earnings growth rate. UAL's industry had an average PEG ratio of 1.13 as of yesterday's close.

The Transportation - Airline industry is part of the Transportation sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 200, putting it in the bottom 19% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank evaluates the power of our distinct industry groups by determining the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks forming the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Don't forget to use Zacks.com to keep track of all these stock-moving metrics, and others, in the upcoming trading sessions.

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United Airlines Holdings Inc (UAL) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.