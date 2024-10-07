United Airlines (UAL) Stock Moves -0.07%: What You Should Know

In the latest market close, United Airlines (UAL) reached $59.18, with a -0.07% movement compared to the previous day. The stock's change was more than the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.96%. Meanwhile, the Dow lost 0.94%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, lost 1.18%.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the airline had gained 28.71% over the past month. This has outpaced the Transportation sector's gain of 1.13% and the S&P 500's gain of 4.3% in that time.

Analysts and investors alike will be keeping a close eye on the performance of United Airlines in its upcoming earnings disclosure. The company's earnings report is set to go public on October 15, 2024. The company is predicted to post an EPS of $3.09, indicating a 15.34% decline compared to the equivalent quarter last year. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $14.88 billion, up 2.76% from the prior-year quarter.

For the full year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $9.80 per share and revenue of $56.71 billion, which would represent changes of -2.49% and +5.57%, respectively, from the prior year.

Investors should also pay attention to any latest changes in analyst estimates for United Airlines. Such recent modifications usually signify the changing landscape of near-term business trends. Therefore, positive revisions in estimates convey analysts' confidence in the company's business performance and profit potential.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, spanning from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), boasts an impressive track record of outperformance, audited externally, with #1 ranked stocks yielding an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 1.73% higher. As of now, United Airlines holds a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

Digging into valuation, United Airlines currently has a Forward P/E ratio of 6.05. This denotes a discount relative to the industry's average Forward P/E of 10.38.

Meanwhile, UAL's PEG ratio is currently 1.23. The PEG ratio bears resemblance to the frequently used P/E ratio, but this parameter also includes the company's expected earnings growth trajectory. The Transportation - Airline industry currently had an average PEG ratio of 0.79 as of yesterday's close.

The Transportation - Airline industry is part of the Transportation sector. With its current Zacks Industry Rank of 101, this industry ranks in the top 41% of all industries, numbering over 250.

The Zacks Industry Rank assesses the strength of our separate industry groups by calculating the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks contained within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

