United Airlines (UAL) Stock Moves -0.91%: What You Should Know

In the latest trading session, United Airlines (UAL) closed at $43.74, marking a -0.91% move from the previous day. This change was narrower than the S&P 500's 1.02% loss on the day. Meanwhile, the Dow lost 1.04%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, lost 1.65%.

Shares of the airline have appreciated by 10.32% over the course of the past month, outperforming the Transportation sector's gain of 3.22% and the S&P 500's gain of 3.64%.

The investment community will be closely monitoring the performance of United Airlines in its forthcoming earnings report. It is anticipated that the company will report an EPS of -$0.50, marking a 20.63% rise compared to the same quarter of the previous year. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $12.42 billion, up 8.66% from the year-ago period.

In terms of the entire fiscal year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates predict earnings of $9.78 per share and a revenue of $57.47 billion, indicating changes of -2.69% and +6.99%, respectively, from the former year.

Any recent changes to analyst estimates for United Airlines should also be noted by investors. Such recent modifications usually signify the changing landscape of near-term business trends. Hence, positive alterations in estimates signify analyst optimism regarding the company's business and profitability.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, which varies between #1 (Strong Buy) and #5 (Strong Sell), carries an impressive track record of exceeding expectations, confirmed by external audits, with stocks at #1 delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection has moved 0.1% higher. Right now, United Airlines possesses a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

Looking at its valuation, United Airlines is holding a Forward P/E ratio of 4.52. This valuation marks a discount compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 8.43.

We can also see that UAL currently has a PEG ratio of 0.6. Comparable to the widely accepted P/E ratio, the PEG ratio also accounts for the company's projected earnings growth. The Transportation - Airline was holding an average PEG ratio of 0.6 at yesterday's closing price.

The Transportation - Airline industry is part of the Transportation sector. Currently, this industry holds a Zacks Industry Rank of 51, positioning it in the top 21% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank evaluates the power of our distinct industry groups by determining the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks forming the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Remember to apply Zacks.com to follow these and more stock-moving metrics during the upcoming trading sessions.

