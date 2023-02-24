United Airlines (UAL) Stock Moves -0.73%: What You Should Know

In the latest trading session, United Airlines (UAL) closed at $50.21, marking a -0.73% move from the previous day. This change was narrower than the S&P 500's daily loss of 1.05%. At the same time, the Dow lost 1.02%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 1.64%.

Coming into today, shares of the airline had gained 2.29% in the past month. In that same time, the Transportation sector lost 0.07%, while the S&P 500 gained 0.01%.

United Airlines will be looking to display strength as it nears its next earnings release. The company is expected to report EPS of $0.68, up 116.04% from the prior-year quarter. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $11.46 billion, up 51.48% from the year-ago period.

For the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $8.30 per share and revenue of $52.79 billion, which would represent changes of +229.37% and +17.44%, respectively, from the prior year.

It is also important to note the recent changes to analyst estimates for United Airlines. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection has moved 0.07% higher. United Airlines is holding a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy) right now.

Looking at its valuation, United Airlines is holding a Forward P/E ratio of 6.09. This valuation marks a discount compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 12.66.

The Transportation - Airline industry is part of the Transportation sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 56, putting it in the top 23% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

You can find more information on all of these metrics, and much more, on Zacks.com.

7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days

Just released: Experts distill 7 elite stocks from the current list of 220 Zacks Rank #1 Strong Buys. They deem these tickers "Most Likely for Early Price Pops."

Since 1988, the full list has beaten the market more than 2X over with an average gain of +24.8% per year. So be sure to give these hand-picked 7 your immediate attention.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

United Airlines Holdings Inc (UAL) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.