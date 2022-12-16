United Airlines (UAL) Stock Moves -0.31%: What You Should Know

United Airlines (UAL) closed the most recent trading day at $38.43, moving -0.31% from the previous trading session. This change was narrower than the S&P 500's daily loss of 1.11%. At the same time, the Dow lost 0.85%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq gained 0.1%.

Coming into today, shares of the airline had lost 10.87% in the past month. In that same time, the Transportation sector lost 0.76%, while the S&P 500 lost 2.19%.

Investors will be hoping for strength from United Airlines as it approaches its next earnings release. In that report, analysts expect United Airlines to post earnings of $2.13 per share. This would mark year-over-year growth of 233.13%. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $12.18 billion, up 48.68% from the prior-year quarter.

UAL's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of $2.18 per share and revenue of $44.83 billion. These results would represent year-over-year changes of +115.64% and +81.97%, respectively.

Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for United Airlines. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 11.9% higher within the past month. United Airlines currently has a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

Investors should also note United Airlines's current valuation metrics, including its Forward P/E ratio of 17.71. Its industry sports an average Forward P/E of 15.29, so we one might conclude that United Airlines is trading at a premium comparatively.

The Transportation - Airline industry is part of the Transportation sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 86, which puts it in the top 35% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

You can find more information on all of these metrics, and much more, on Zacks.com.

