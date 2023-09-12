United Airlines (UAL) Stock Moves -0.19%: What You Should Know

United Airlines (UAL) closed at $47.60 in the latest trading session, marking a -0.19% move from the prior day. This change was narrower than the S&P 500's 0.57% loss on the day. Elsewhere, the Dow lost 0.05%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 1.04%.

Coming into today, shares of the airline had lost 8.83% in the past month. In that same time, the Transportation sector lost 5.36%, while the S&P 500 gained 0.64%.

United Airlines will be looking to display strength as it nears its next earnings release. On that day, United Airlines is projected to report earnings of $4.01 per share, which would represent year-over-year growth of 42.7%. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $14.44 billion, up 12.13% from the year-ago period.

For the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $11.22 per share and revenue of $53.66 billion, which would represent changes of +345.24% and +19.36%, respectively, from the prior year.

Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for United Airlines. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 2.03% lower within the past month. United Airlines is holding a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold) right now.

In terms of valuation, United Airlines is currently trading at a Forward P/E ratio of 4.25. This represents a discount compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 8.48.

We can also see that UAL currently has a PEG ratio of 0.08. This metric is used similarly to the famous P/E ratio, but the PEG ratio also takes into account the stock's expected earnings growth rate. The Transportation - Airline was holding an average PEG ratio of 0.35 at yesterday's closing price.

The Transportation - Airline industry is part of the Transportation sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 155, putting it in the bottom 39% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

You can find more information on all of these metrics, and much more, on Zacks.com.

