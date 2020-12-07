United Airlines (UAL) Stock Moves -0.08%: What You Should Know

In the latest trading session, United Airlines (UAL) closed at $49.20, marking a -0.08% move from the previous day. This change was narrower than the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.19%. Elsewhere, the Dow lost 0.49%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq added 0.45%.

Heading into today, shares of the airline had gained 39.29% over the past month, outpacing the Transportation sector's gain of 12.57% and the S&P 500's gain of 7.68% in that time.

UAL will be looking to display strength as it nears its next earnings release. In that report, analysts expect UAL to post earnings of -$6.23 per share. This would mark a year-over-year decline of 333.33%. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $3.66 billion, down 66.42% from the year-ago period.

Looking at the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of -$26.67 per share and revenue of $15.60 billion. These totals would mark changes of -321.33% and -63.95%, respectively, from last year.

Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for UAL. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 0.09% higher. UAL is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #4 (Sell).

The Transportation - Airline industry is part of the Transportation sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 239, putting it in the bottom 7% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

