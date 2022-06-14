United Airlines (UAL) Stock Moves -0.08%: What You Should Know

In the latest trading session, United Airlines (UAL) closed at $36.99, marking a -0.08% move from the previous day. This move was narrower than the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.38%. Meanwhile, the Dow lost 0.5%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, lost 0.5%.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the airline had lost 14.98% over the past month. This has lagged the Transportation sector's loss of 7.39% and the S&P 500's loss of 6.69% in that time.

Wall Street will be looking for positivity from United Airlines as it approaches its next earnings report date. In that report, analysts expect United Airlines to post earnings of $1.67 per share. This would mark year-over-year growth of 142.71%. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $11.56 billion, up 111.27% from the year-ago period.

For the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $0.15 per share and revenue of $43.08 billion, which would represent changes of +101.08% and +74.88%, respectively, from the prior year.

Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for United Airlines. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection has moved 15.15% lower. United Airlines is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

Investors should also note United Airlines's current valuation metrics, including its Forward P/E ratio of 254.63. This represents a premium compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 18.11.

The Transportation - Airline industry is part of the Transportation sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 195, putting it in the bottom 23% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

