United Airlines (UAL) Stock Drops Despite Market Gains: Important Facts to Note

In the latest trading session, United Airlines (UAL) closed at $104.18, marking a -2% move from the previous day. The stock fell short of the S&P 500, which registered a gain of 0.44% for the day. Elsewhere, the Dow gained 0.14%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq added 0.7%.

The airline's shares have seen an increase of 3.23% over the last month, surpassing the Transportation sector's loss of 1.25% and falling behind the S&P 500's gain of 4.03%.

The investment community will be closely monitoring the performance of United Airlines in its forthcoming earnings report. It is anticipated that the company will report an EPS of $2.64, marking a 20.72% fall compared to the same quarter of the previous year. Alongside, our most recent consensus estimate is anticipating revenue of $15.27 billion, indicating a 2.88% upward movement from the same quarter last year.

For the annual period, the Zacks Consensus Estimates anticipate earnings of $10.25 per share and a revenue of $58.84 billion, signifying shifts of -3.39% and +3.12%, respectively, from the last year.

Investors should also pay attention to any latest changes in analyst estimates for United Airlines. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the business and profitability.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-term stock moves. To exploit this, we've formed the Zacks Rank, a quantitative model that includes these estimate changes and presents a viable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the last 30 days, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has witnessed a 0.21% decrease. United Airlines is currently a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).

Looking at valuation, United Airlines is presently trading at a Forward P/E ratio of 10.37. This represents a discount compared to its industry average Forward P/E of 10.38.

We can also see that UAL currently has a PEG ratio of 1.38. The PEG ratio is akin to the commonly utilized P/E ratio, but this measure also incorporates the company's anticipated earnings growth rate. By the end of yesterday's trading, the Transportation - Airline industry had an average PEG ratio of 0.81.

The Transportation - Airline industry is part of the Transportation sector. With its current Zacks Industry Rank of 56, this industry ranks in the top 23% of all industries, numbering over 250.

The Zacks Industry Rank assesses the strength of our separate industry groups by calculating the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks contained within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

