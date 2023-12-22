United Airlines (UAL) Stock Dips While Market Gains: Key Facts

The most recent trading session ended with United Airlines (UAL) standing at $42.55, reflecting a -0.07% shift from the previouse trading day's closing. This move lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.17%. Elsewhere, the Dow lost 0.05%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq added 0.2%.

Shares of the airline witnessed a gain of 6.98% over the previous month, trailing the performance of the Transportation sector with its gain of 8.36% and outperforming the S&P 500's gain of 4.71%.

The investment community will be paying close attention to the earnings performance of United Airlines in its upcoming release. The company is slated to reveal its earnings on January 22, 2024. In that report, analysts expect United Airlines to post earnings of $1.64 per share. This would mark a year-over-year decline of 33.33%. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $13.53 billion, up 9.12% from the prior-year quarter.

For the annual period, the Zacks Consensus Estimates anticipate earnings of $9.68 per share and a revenue of $53.64 billion, signifying shifts of +284.13% and +19.31%, respectively, from the last year.

Investors should also pay attention to any latest changes in analyst estimates for United Airlines. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), possesses a remarkable history of outdoing, externally audited, with #1 stocks returning an average annual gain of +25% since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection has moved 0.36% lower. At present, United Airlines boasts a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

Looking at valuation, United Airlines is presently trading at a Forward P/E ratio of 4.4. This represents a discount compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 7.69.

We can also see that UAL currently has a PEG ratio of 0.1. The PEG ratio bears resemblance to the frequently used P/E ratio, but this parameter also includes the company's expected earnings growth trajectory. The average PEG ratio for the Transportation - Airline industry stood at 0.36 at the close of the market yesterday.

The Transportation - Airline industry is part of the Transportation sector. With its current Zacks Industry Rank of 174, this industry ranks in the bottom 31% of all industries, numbering over 250.

The Zacks Industry Rank is ordered from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

You can find more information on all of these metrics, and much more, on Zacks.com.

