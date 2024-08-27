United Airlines (UAL) Stock Declines While Market Improves: Some Information for Investors

United Airlines (UAL) closed the most recent trading day at $42.14, moving -1.5% from the previous trading session. This change lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.16%. On the other hand, the Dow registered a gain of 0.02%, and the technology-centric Nasdaq increased by 0.16%.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the airline had lost 8.51% over the past month. This has lagged the Transportation sector's gain of 0.38% and the S&P 500's gain of 2.97% in that time.

Investors will be eagerly watching for the performance of United Airlines in its upcoming earnings disclosure. In that report, analysts expect United Airlines to post earnings of $3.02 per share. This would mark a year-over-year decline of 17.26%. In the meantime, our current consensus estimate forecasts the revenue to be $14.97 billion, indicating a 3.39% growth compared to the corresponding quarter of the prior year.

Looking at the full year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of $9.63 per share and revenue of $56.82 billion. These totals would mark changes of -4.18% and +5.77%, respectively, from last year.

Investors should also take note of any recent adjustments to analyst estimates for United Airlines. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. Hence, positive alterations in estimates signify analyst optimism regarding the company's business and profitability.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 0.14% higher. Right now, United Airlines possesses a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

In terms of valuation, United Airlines is presently being traded at a Forward P/E ratio of 4.44. This expresses a discount compared to the average Forward P/E of 10.13 of its industry.

We can also see that UAL currently has a PEG ratio of 0.69. This metric is used similarly to the famous P/E ratio, but the PEG ratio also takes into account the stock's expected earnings growth rate. The Transportation - Airline industry had an average PEG ratio of 0.89 as trading concluded yesterday.

The Transportation - Airline industry is part of the Transportation sector. With its current Zacks Industry Rank of 226, this industry ranks in the bottom 11% of all industries, numbering over 250.

The strength of our individual industry groups is measured by the Zacks Industry Rank, which is calculated based on the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within these groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Be sure to use Zacks.com to monitor all these stock-influencing metrics, and more, throughout the forthcoming trading sessions.

