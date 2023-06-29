United Airlines (UAL) Shares Rise 58.9% in a Year: Here's How

United Airlines Holdings, Inc. UAL is being aided by buoyant air-travel demand and its goal of achieving net-zero emissions by 2050.

Owing to buoyant air-travel demand, United Airlines posted a significant year-over-year increase (about 51.1%) in first-quarter 2023 revenues. This was driven by a 61.8% rise in passenger revenues (accounting for 89.8% of the top line) to $10,274 million.

Owing to robust air-travel demand, UAL expects revenues for the June quarter to grow 14-16% year over year. Also, it projects second-quarter earnings per share in the $3.50-$4.00 band. For full-year 2023, United Airlines anticipates earnings per share to be between $10 and $12.

In line with its goal of achieving net-zero emissions by 2050 without relying on traditional carbon offsets, United Airlines operated the first ever commercial flight using 100% sustainable aviation fuel in one of its two engines. The fuel was supplied by World Energy, North America's only commercial biofuel producer.

Solid Growth Score & Favorable Estimate Revision

UAL has an impressive Growth Score of A. This style score condenses all the essential metrics from a company’s financial statements to get a true sense of the quality and sustainability of its growth.

Driven by the above tailwinds, earnings estimates for 2023 have been revised upward by 17.8% to $9.68 per share in the past 90 days. Second-quarter 2023 earnings estimates have also revised upward by 44% to $3.96 per share in the past 90 days.

Zacks Rank & Stocks to Consider

UAL currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).

Some better-ranked stocks for investors interested in the Zacks Transportation sector are Copa Holdings, S.A. CPA and Triton International Limited TRTN.

Copa Holdings, which presently flaunts a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), is aided by improved air-travel demand. We are encouraged by the company's initiatives to modernize its fleet. CPA's focus on its cargo segment is also impressive.

For second-quarter and full-year 2023, CPA’s earnings are expected to register 862.5% and 84.14% surge, respectively, on a year-over-year basis.

Triton, which currently carries a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy), is benefiting from its consistent efforts to reward shareholders through dividends and share repurchases.

Triton has an impressive liquidity position. TRTN’s current ratio (a measure of liquidity) was 3.97 at the end of first-quarter 2023. A current ratio of more than 1 often indicates that the company will be easily paying off its short-term obligations.



