United Airlines (UAL) Set to Resume Nonstop Service to China

United Airlines Holdings Inc UAL plans to resume nonstop service to China soon. The airline, which had been operating four weekly flights between San Francisco and Shanghai via Seoul, will operate this San Francisco-Shanghai service nonstop, beginning Oct 21, 2020.



The carrier will utilize the Boeing 777-300ER aircraft to serve this route on Wednesdays, Fridays, Saturdays and Sundays. Customers will be able to return to San Francisco from Shanghai on Mondays, Tuesdays, Fridays and Sundays. Tickets for this service are currently available for purchase on United Airlines’ official website.



Following a temporary suspension of service in February due to coronavirus concerns, United Airlines resumed the same between San Francisco and Shanghai's Pudong International Airport via Seoul's Incheon International Airport, in July, with two weekly flights. Later in September, the airline increased this service to four weekly flights after the Chinese aviation authority permitted U.S. carriers to double the number of flights to the nation.

United Airlines Holdings Inc Price

United Airlines Holdings Inc price | United Airlines Holdings Inc Quote

Prior to the coronavirus-related flights suspensions, the airline operated five daily flights to Shanghai from its hubs in San Francisco, Los Angeles, Chicago and New York/Newark. Notably, the carrier has served mainland China for more than 30 years.

Zacks Rank & Key Picks

United Airlines carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold). Some better-ranked stocks in the broader Transportation sector are Expeditors International of Washington Inc EXPD, Old Dominion Freight Line Inc ODFL and Werner Enterprises Inc WERN, each sporting a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.



Shares of Expeditors, Old Dominion and Werner have rallied more than 14%, 45% and 18% respectively so far this year.

5 Stocks Set to Double

Each was hand-picked by a Zacks expert as the #1 favorite stock to gain +100% or more in 2020. Each comes from a different sector and has unique qualities and catalysts that could fuel exceptional growth.



Most of the stocks in this report are flying under Wall Street radar, which provides a great opportunity to get in on the ground floor.



Today, See These 5 Potential Home Runs >>

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.