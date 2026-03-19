United Airlines (UAL) Rises As Market Takes a Dip: Key Facts

United Airlines (UAL) ended the recent trading session at $94.15, demonstrating a +1.77% change from the preceding day's closing price. The stock's performance was ahead of the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.28%. Meanwhile, the Dow lost 0.44%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, lost 0.28%.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the airline had lost 20.88% lagged the Transportation sector's loss of 10.67% and the S&P 500's loss of 3.59%.

Investors will be eagerly watching for the performance of United Airlines in its upcoming earnings disclosure. It is anticipated that the company will report an EPS of $1.18, marking a 29.67% rise compared to the same quarter of the previous year. At the same time, our most recent consensus estimate is projecting a revenue of $14.15 billion, reflecting a 7.06% rise from the equivalent quarter last year.

For the full year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $12.58 per share and revenue of $63.83 billion, which would represent changes of +18.46% and +8.06%, respectively, from the prior year.

Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for United Airlines. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the business outlook.

Our research demonstrates that these adjustments in estimates directly associate with imminent stock price performance. To utilize this, we have created the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model that integrates these estimate changes and provides a functional rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, stretching from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has a noteworthy track record of outperforming, validated by third-party audits, with stocks rated #1 producing an average annual return of +25% since the year 1988. Over the past month, there's been a 5.69% fall in the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate. As of now, United Airlines holds a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

With respect to valuation, United Airlines is currently being traded at a Forward P/E ratio of 7.35. This denotes a discount relative to the industry average Forward P/E of 8.07.

One should further note that UAL currently holds a PEG ratio of 0.48. This metric is used similarly to the famous P/E ratio, but the PEG ratio also takes into account the stock's expected earnings growth rate. Transportation - Airline stocks are, on average, holding a PEG ratio of 0.45 based on yesterday's closing prices.

The Transportation - Airline industry is part of the Transportation sector. With its current Zacks Industry Rank of 50, this industry ranks in the top 21% of all industries, numbering over 250.

The Zacks Industry Rank assesses the strength of our separate industry groups by calculating the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks contained within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Remember to apply Zacks.com to follow these and more stock-moving metrics during the upcoming trading sessions.

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United Airlines Holdings Inc (UAL) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.