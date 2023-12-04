United Airlines (UAL) Rises As Market Takes a Dip: Key Facts

United Airlines (UAL) closed the latest trading day at $40.52, indicating a +0.7% change from the previous session's end. The stock outpaced the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.54%. Elsewhere, the Dow lost 0.11%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.84%.

The airline's stock has climbed by 7.28% in the past month, falling short of the Transportation sector's gain of 11.64% and the S&P 500's gain of 8.62%.

Analysts and investors alike will be keeping a close eye on the performance of United Airlines in its upcoming earnings disclosure. The company is predicted to post an EPS of $1.73, indicating a 29.67% decline compared to the equivalent quarter last year. Meanwhile, the latest consensus estimate predicts the revenue to be $13.58 billion, indicating a 9.49% increase compared to the same quarter of the previous year.

In terms of the entire fiscal year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates predict earnings of $9.75 per share and a revenue of $53.67 billion, indicating changes of +286.9% and +19.38%, respectively, from the former year.

Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for United Airlines. These latest adjustments often mirror the shifting dynamics of short-term business patterns. Hence, positive alterations in estimates signify analyst optimism regarding the company's business and profitability.

Our research demonstrates that these adjustments in estimates directly associate with imminent stock price performance. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), possesses a remarkable history of outdoing, externally audited, with #1 stocks returning an average annual gain of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, there's been no change in the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate. Currently, United Airlines is carrying a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

From a valuation perspective, United Airlines is currently exchanging hands at a Forward P/E ratio of 4.13. For comparison, its industry has an average Forward P/E of 8.52, which means United Airlines is trading at a discount to the group.

Meanwhile, UAL's PEG ratio is currently 0.09. The PEG ratio is akin to the commonly utilized P/E ratio, but this measure also incorporates the company's anticipated earnings growth rate. The average PEG ratio for the Transportation - Airline industry stood at 0.33 at the close of the market yesterday.

The Transportation - Airline industry is part of the Transportation sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 209, which puts it in the bottom 18% of all 250+ industries.

The strength of our individual industry groups is measured by the Zacks Industry Rank, which is calculated based on the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within these groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

