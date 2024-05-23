United Airlines (UAL) Registers a Bigger Fall Than the Market: Important Facts to Note

The most recent trading session ended with United Airlines (UAL) standing at $51.76, reflecting a -1.26% shift from the previouse trading day's closing. The stock trailed the S&P 500, which registered a daily loss of 0.74%. Elsewhere, the Dow saw a downswing of 1.53%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq depreciated by 0.39%.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the airline had lost 0.47% over the past month. This has lagged the Transportation sector's loss of 0.02% and the S&P 500's gain of 6.06% in that time.

Investors will be eagerly watching for the performance of United Airlines in its upcoming earnings disclosure. The company's upcoming EPS is projected at $4.02, signifying a 20.08% drop compared to the same quarter of the previous year. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $15.32 billion, up 8.03% from the prior-year quarter.

For the full year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $9.93 per share and revenue of $57.84 billion, which would represent changes of -1.19% and +7.68%, respectively, from the prior year.

Any recent changes to analyst estimates for United Airlines should also be noted by investors. Such recent modifications usually signify the changing landscape of near-term business trends. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 0.26% higher. At present, United Airlines boasts a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

Digging into valuation, United Airlines currently has a Forward P/E ratio of 5.28. For comparison, its industry has an average Forward P/E of 9.27, which means United Airlines is trading at a discount to the group.

Investors should also note that UAL has a PEG ratio of 0.52 right now. Comparable to the widely accepted P/E ratio, the PEG ratio also accounts for the company's projected earnings growth. The Transportation - Airline was holding an average PEG ratio of 0.67 at yesterday's closing price.

The Transportation - Airline industry is part of the Transportation sector. With its current Zacks Industry Rank of 196, this industry ranks in the bottom 23% of all industries, numbering over 250.

The strength of our individual industry groups is measured by the Zacks Industry Rank, which is calculated based on the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within these groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Ensure to harness Zacks.com to stay updated with all these stock-shifting metrics, among others, in the next trading sessions.

