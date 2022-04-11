United Airlines (UAL) Pushes Boeing 777 Return to Mid May

United Airlines UAL does not expect its grounded Boeing 777 planes to return to service until the second half of May, a CNBC report stated. The lack of availability of these large jets during the busy spring travel period is a setback to the company, which had expected some of the aircraft to return to service this month.



Last February, United Airlines removed the 52 Boeing 777 jets powered by Pratt & Whitney PW4000 engines from its fleet after a Honolulu-bound flight suffered an engine failure and made an emergency landing at the Denver International Airport. Following the explosion of the engine, which was manufactured by Pratt & Whitney, debris rained on Denver suburbs. However, no one suffered injuries and the aircraft landed safely.



In a note to pilots, which was seen by CNBC, United Airlines said that the Boeing 777 jets, powered by Pratt & Whitney 4000 engines, are “being removed from the schedule through May 12 and removed from international/Hawaii routes through May 25.” Due to this delay in the return of the aircraft to service, UAL is reconfiguring its May flight schedule to account for the lack of the jets.

United Airlines Holdings Inc Price

United Airlines Holdings Inc price | United Airlines Holdings Inc Quote

Per the CNBC report, the Federal Aviation Administration had issued directives last month to increase inspections of fan blades used on the Pratt & Whitney engines. The directives are set to go into effect on Apr 15.

Zacks Rank & Key Picks

United Airlines carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold). Some better-ranked stocks within the broader Transportation sector are as follows:



Golar LNG Limited GLNG carries a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy). The company has an impressive earnings surprise history, having outperformed the Zacks Consensus Estimate in three of the past four quarters while missing the same in one. The average beat was 49.8%. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.



Shares of Golar LNG have rallied more than 100% in a year’s time.



Textainer Group TGH carries a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy). The company’s earnings have outperformed the Zacks Consensus Estimate in each of the trailing four quarters, the average beat being 21.6%.



Shares of Textainer Group have gained more than 18% in a year’s time.

5 Stocks Set to Double

Each was handpicked by a Zacks expert as the #1 favorite stock to gain +100% or more in 2021. Previous recommendations have soared +143.0%, +175.9%, +498.3% and +673.0%.

Most of the stocks in this report are flying under Wall Street radar, which provides a great opportunity to get in on the ground floor.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.