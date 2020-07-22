United Airlines (UAL) Posts Q2 Loss, Sees a Dip in Load Factor
With coronavirus continuing to wreak havoc on the airline space, United Airlines UAL became the second carrier after Delta Air Lines DAL to report a loss for the second quarter of 2020.
United Airlines incurred a loss (excluding $3.52 from non-recurring items) of $9.31 per share, comparing unfavorably with the Zacks Consensus Estimate of a loss of $9.13. Results were hurt by the coronavirus-induced weakness in air-travel demand.
Even though operating revenues of $1,475 million slumped 87.1% year over year, the same beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1,217 million. This year-over-year plunge was due to the 93.5% drop in passenger revenues. However, the carrier’s move to operate cargo-only flights in the face of declining passenger revenues paid off as revenues from the same surged 36.3% year over year. Meanwhile revenues from other sources declined 36.9% in the June quarter.
Operating Results
Consolidated passenger revenue per available seat mile (PRASM: a key measure of unit revenues) decreased 46.9% year over year to 7.6 cents. Total revenue per available seat mile, however, increased 5.7%. On a consolidated basis, average yield per revenue passenger mile jumped 37.8% from the year-ago quarter.
During the quarter under review, consolidated airline traffic, measured in revenue passenger miles, tumbled 95.3% year over year. Capacity (or available seat miles) contracted 87.8%. Consolidated load factor (percentage of seat occupancy) deteriorated 5290 percentage points to 33.1% as traffic decline was more than capacity contraction. Meanwhile, average fuel price per gallon fell 45.4% year over year to $1.18. With most of the fleet remaining grounded/under-utilized, fuel gallons consumed were down 81.5% to 204 million.
Total adjusted operating expenses declined 41.4% year over year to $4,263 million in the reported quarter. Consolidated unit cost or cost per available seat mile (CASM) excluding fuel, third-party business expenses, profit sharing and special charges escalated in excess of 100%.
United Airlines exited the second quarter with cash and cash equivalents of $6,505 million compared with $2,762 million at 2019 end. Long-term debt at the end of the reported quarter was $14,318 million compared with $13,145 million at 2019 end.
Other Details
During the June quarter, cash burn averaged $40 million a day including $3 million of principal payments and severance expenses. This presently Zacks Rank #3 (Hold) carrier expects average daily cash burn to be approximately $25 million for the September quarter (including $6 million of principal payments and severance expenses). Liquidity at the end of the third quarter is forecast to be more than $18 billion. Consolidated system capacity is expected to tank 65% year over year during the period. Adjusted capital expenditures for the current year are anticipated to be approximately $3.7 billion.
Upcoming Airline Releases
Investors interested in the Zacks Airline industry are keenly awaiting second-quarter earnings reports of American Airlines AAL and Southwest Airlines LUV on Jul 23. Both stocks carry the same Zacks Rank as United Airlines at present.
