United Airlines (UAL) Places Large Order for Fleet Upgrade

United Airlines UAL placed an order for 110 aircraft from Airbus and Boeing, in line with its efforts to modernize its fleet. Management’s decision also reflects the company’s environment-friendly stance as the usage of these jets would lower carbon emission. Deliveries of the ordered jets are scheduled to begin in 2028.

This is the second large order to be placed by UAL in less than a year. The new order builds on early success of United Next strategy and includes 50 Boeing 787-9 and 60 A321neo aircraft. More specifically, management announced that it will convert previous options and purchase rights into firm orders for 50 Boeing 787-9s (slated for delivery in the 2028-2031 time frame) and 60 Airbus A321neos (scheduled for delivery in the 2028-2030 time frame).

The newly ordered jets boast all amenities and are likely to enhance the air travel experience of passengers, once operational. These are also in-sync with UAL’s environment-friendly approach by virtue of less carbon emissions. According to Boeing, the usage of 787 Dreamliner reduces fuel emissions per seat by up to 25 % than the aircraft it replaces. Per Airbus, usage of A321neos lead to a 50% noise decrease, and more than 20% fuel savings and CO2 reduction compared with previous generation single-aisle planes.

United Airlines anticipates that by 2030, 75% of its fleet will be new generational. UAL has also secured options for up to 50 more Boeing 787s in addition to purchase rights for 40 more A321neo aircraft at the end of the decade.

The fleet-expansion strategy is likely to widen UAL’s international network. This is very prudent given the fact that international travel has come roaring back from the pandemic lows. As part of its fleet-expansion strategy, UAL aims to take delivery of approximately 800 new narrowbody and widebody aircraft in the 2023-2032 period.

In 2019, UAL averaged 104 seats per North American departure. The figure is expected to increase by more than 40% and exceed 145 by 2027.

UAL, the largest carrier across the Atlantic and Pacific, currently has 150 Boeing 787s on firm order. The number is highest for any airline globally.

Zacks Rank

UAL currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).

Key Picks

Some better-ranked stocks for investors interested in the Zacks Transportation sector are GATX Corporation GATX and Ryder System R.

GATX, which presently carries a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy), has strengthened its railcar leasing operations. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

For third-quarter and full-year 2023, GATX’s earnings are expected to register 36.6% and 14.3% growth, respectively, on a year-over-year basis.

Ryder, which currently carries a Zacks Rank #2, is benefiting from its consistent efforts to reward shareholders through dividends and share repurchases.

Despite weak market conditions, Ryder reported better-than-expected earnings in second-quarter 2023. In fact, the company has an impressive earnings surprise history. R has surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate in three of the last four quarters (missing the mark once), the average beat being 11.2%.

