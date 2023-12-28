United Airlines (UAL) Outperforms Broader Market: What You Need to Know

United Airlines (UAL) closed the latest trading day at $41.97, indicating a +0.58% change from the previous session's end. The stock's change was more than the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.04%. Meanwhile, the Dow experienced a rise of 0.14%, and the technology-dominated Nasdaq saw a decrease of 0.03%.

The airline's shares have seen an increase of 6.32% over the last month, not keeping up with the Transportation sector's gain of 9.6% and outstripping the S&P 500's gain of 5.28%.

The upcoming earnings release of United Airlines will be of great interest to investors. The company's earnings report is expected on January 22, 2024. The company's earnings per share (EPS) are projected to be $1.64, reflecting a 33.33% decrease from the same quarter last year. Meanwhile, the latest consensus estimate predicts the revenue to be $13.53 billion, indicating a 9.12% increase compared to the same quarter of the previous year.

For the annual period, the Zacks Consensus Estimates anticipate earnings of $9.68 per share and a revenue of $53.64 billion, signifying shifts of +284.13% and +19.31%, respectively, from the last year.

Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for United Airlines. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Empirical research indicates that these revisions in estimates have a direct correlation with impending stock price performance. To exploit this, we've formed the Zacks Rank, a quantitative model that includes these estimate changes and presents a viable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), possesses a remarkable history of outdoing, externally audited, with #1 stocks returning an average annual gain of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, there's been a 0.36% fall in the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate. Currently, United Airlines is carrying a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

In terms of valuation, United Airlines is presently being traded at a Forward P/E ratio of 4.31. This valuation marks a discount compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 8.05.

Also, we should mention that UAL has a PEG ratio of 0.09. The PEG ratio is akin to the commonly utilized P/E ratio, but this measure also incorporates the company's anticipated earnings growth rate. The Transportation - Airline industry currently had an average PEG ratio of 0.36 as of yesterday's close.

The Transportation - Airline industry is part of the Transportation sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 196, putting it in the bottom 23% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank is ordered from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Don't forget to use Zacks.com to keep track of all these stock-moving metrics, and others, in the upcoming trading sessions.

United Airlines Holdings Inc (UAL) : Free Stock Analysis Report

