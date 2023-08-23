United Airlines (UAL) Outpaces Stock Market Gains: What You Should Know

United Airlines (UAL) closed at $50.39 in the latest trading session, marking a +1.94% move from the prior day. This move outpaced the S&P 500's daily gain of 1.1%. At the same time, the Dow added 0.54%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq gained 1.59%.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the airline had lost 8.83% over the past month. This has lagged the Transportation sector's loss of 5.49% and the S&P 500's loss of 3.13% in that time.

Wall Street will be looking for positivity from United Airlines as it approaches its next earnings report date. The company is expected to report EPS of $4.09, up 45.55% from the prior-year quarter. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $14.43 billion, up 12.06% from the prior-year quarter.

Looking at the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of $11.13 per share and revenue of $53.6 billion. These totals would mark changes of +341.67% and +19.23%, respectively, from last year.

Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for United Airlines. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection has moved 0.49% higher. United Airlines is currently a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy).

Valuation is also important, so investors should note that United Airlines has a Forward P/E ratio of 4.44 right now. For comparison, its industry has an average Forward P/E of 8.73, which means United Airlines is trading at a discount to the group.

The Transportation - Airline industry is part of the Transportation sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 70, which puts it in the top 28% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

You can find more information on all of these metrics, and much more, on Zacks.com.

United Airlines Holdings Inc (UAL)

