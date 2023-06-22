United Airlines (UAL) Outpaces Stock Market Gains: What You Should Know

United Airlines (UAL) closed the most recent trading day at $53.05, moving +0.38% from the previous trading session. The stock outpaced the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.37%. Elsewhere, the Dow lost 0.01%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 1.26%.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the airline had gained 13.27% over the past month. This has outpaced the Transportation sector's gain of 2.99% and the S&P 500's gain of 4.31% in that time.

United Airlines will be looking to display strength as it nears its next earnings release. The company is expected to report EPS of $3.77, up 163.64% from the prior-year quarter. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $13.96 billion, up 15.25% from the prior-year quarter.

Looking at the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of $9.13 per share and revenue of $52.93 billion. These totals would mark changes of +262.3% and +17.74%, respectively, from last year.

Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for United Airlines. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 0.56% lower within the past month. United Airlines is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

In terms of valuation, United Airlines is currently trading at a Forward P/E ratio of 5.79. This represents a discount compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 10.54.

The Transportation - Airline industry is part of the Transportation sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 42, which puts it in the top 17% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

To follow UAL in the coming trading sessions, be sure to utilize Zacks.com.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.