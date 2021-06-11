United Airlines (UAL) Outpaces Stock Market Gains: What You Should Know

United Airlines (UAL) closed the most recent trading day at $56.52, moving +0.46% from the previous trading session. This change outpaced the S&P 500's 0.2% gain on the day.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the airline had gained 7.3% over the past month. This has outpaced the Transportation sector's loss of 2.84% and the S&P 500's gain of 1.06% in that time.

Investors will be hoping for strength from UAL as it approaches its next earnings release. On that day, UAL is projected to report earnings of -$4.58 per share, which would represent year-over-year growth of 50.81%. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $5.08 billion, up 244.17% from the prior-year quarter.

For the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of -$13.99 per share and revenue of $23.12 billion, which would represent changes of +49.26% and +50.58%, respectively, from the prior year.

Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for UAL. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection has moved 1.84% higher. UAL currently has a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

The Transportation - Airline industry is part of the Transportation sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 233, which puts it in the bottom 9% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

