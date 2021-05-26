United Airlines (UAL) Outpaces Stock Market Gains: What You Should Know

In the latest trading session, United Airlines (UAL) closed at $58.01, marking a +1.81% move from the previous day. The stock outpaced the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.19%.

Coming into today, shares of the airline had gained 6.54% in the past month. In that same time, the Transportation sector gained 3.29%, while the S&P 500 gained 0.37%.

Wall Street will be looking for positivity from UAL as it approaches its next earnings report date. The company is expected to report EPS of -$4.18, up 55.1% from the prior-year quarter. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $5.28 billion, up 257.99% from the year-ago period.

For the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of -$12.60 per share and revenue of $23.13 billion, which would represent changes of +54.3% and +50.64%, respectively, from the prior year.

Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for UAL. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 2.58% lower within the past month. UAL is currently a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell).

The Transportation - Airline industry is part of the Transportation sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 235, which puts it in the bottom 8% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

