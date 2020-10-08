United Airlines (UAL) Outpaces Stock Market Gains: What You Should Know

United Airlines (UAL) closed the most recent trading day at $37, moving +1.7% from the previous trading session. The stock outpaced the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.8%. At the same time, the Dow added 0.43%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq gained 0.5%.

Wall Street will be looking for positivity from UAL as it approaches its next earnings report date. This is expected to be October 14, 2020. The company is expected to report EPS of -$7.73, down 289.93% from the prior-year quarter. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $2.62 billion, down 76.96% from the year-ago period.

Looking at the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of -$24.84 per share and revenue of $16.26 billion. These totals would mark changes of -306.14% and -62.42%, respectively, from last year.

Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for UAL. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 2.95% lower within the past month. UAL currently has a Zacks Rank of #4 (Sell).

The Transportation - Airline industry is part of the Transportation sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 238, putting it in the bottom 6% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

