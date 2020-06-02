United Airlines (UAL) Outpaces Stock Market Gains: What You Should Know

United Airlines (UAL) closed the most recent trading day at $29.91, moving +1.53% from the previous trading session. This move outpaced the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.82%. At the same time, the Dow added 1.05%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq gained 0.59%.

UAL will be looking to display strength as it nears its next earnings release. On that day, UAL is projected to report earnings of -$10.02 per share, which would represent a year-over-year decline of 338%. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $1.09 billion, down 90.45% from the prior-year quarter.

UAL's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of -$20.35 per share and revenue of $19.97 billion. These results would represent year-over-year changes of -268.88% and -53.83%, respectively.

Any recent changes to analyst estimates for UAL should also be noted by investors. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 0.19% higher within the past month. UAL is currently a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).

The Transportation - Airline industry is part of the Transportation sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 74, which puts it in the top 30% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

