United Airlines (UAL) Outpaces Stock Market Gains: What You Should Know

United Airlines (UAL) closed at $44.76 in the latest trading session, marking a +0.74% move from the prior day. The stock outpaced the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.31%. At the same time, the Dow added 0.05%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq gained 0.14%.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the airline had lost 6.5% over the past month. This has lagged the Transportation sector's loss of 0.49% and the S&P 500's loss of 1.38% in that time.

Wall Street will be looking for positivity from United Airlines as it approaches its next earnings report date. On that day, United Airlines is projected to report earnings of $1.65 per share, which would represent year-over-year growth of 142.2%. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $11.33 billion, up 107.08% from the year-ago period.

For the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $0.14 per share and revenue of $42.43 billion, which would represent changes of +101% and +72.23%, respectively, from the prior year.

Any recent changes to analyst estimates for United Airlines should also be noted by investors. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 8.98% higher. United Airlines is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

In terms of valuation, United Airlines is currently trading at a Forward P/E ratio of 317.36. This represents a premium compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 20.12.

The Transportation - Airline industry is part of the Transportation sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 190, which puts it in the bottom 25% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

