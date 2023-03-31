United Airlines (UAL) Invests $15 Million for SAF Technology

United Airlines Holdings, Inc. ( UAL ) announced plans to invest $15 million in carbon-capture technology firm, Svante. This is the latest environment-friendly investment from the new United Airlines Ventures Sustainable Flight Fund.

United Airlines CEO, Scott Kirby stated, “Carbon capture technology has the potential to be a critical solution in the fight to stop climate change and has the added benefit of helping us scale the production of SAF.” Svante provides materials and technology as part of the value chain that has the ability to transform CO2 removed from the atmosphere and industrial emission sources into sustainable aviation fuel (SAF). United’s investment will fund and support Svante’s commercial-scale filter manufacturing facility in Vancouver.

This move comes with the airline aim to go 100% green by reducing its greenhouse gas emissions by 2050, without relying on traditional carbon offsets. UAL has so far invested in the future production of over three billion gallons of SAF, the most by any airline in the world.

Zacks Rank & Key Picks

United Airlines currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

Some better-ranked stocks in the Zacks Transportation sector are Copa Holdings ( CPA ) and GATX Corporation ( GATX ).

Copa Holdings currently sports a Zacks Rank #1. CPA's focus on its cargo segment is very encouraging. In fourth-quarter 2022, cargo and mail revenues jumped 69% to $27.09 million, owing to higher cargo volumes and yields.

For first-quarter and full-year 2023, CPA’s earnings are expected to register 302.9% and 40.6% growth, respectively, on a year-over-year basis.

GATX Corporation carries a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy) at present. The gradual improvement in the North American railcar leasing market is a huge positive for GATX. Management expects recovery in the North American railcar leasing market to continue in 2023.

For full-year 2023, GATX’s earnings are expected to register 10.5% growth on a year-over-year basis.



