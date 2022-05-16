United Airlines (UAL) Inks Tentative Deal With Pilots' Union

United Airlines UAL reached a deal with the Air Line Pilots Association (“ALPA”), which represent its pilots, on new terms of their collective bargaining agreement. UAL is the first major carrier to have struck such a deal since the beginning of the pandemic.



Other major U.S. airlines are said to be still in negotiations with the pilots’ union. Lately, union members have even organized pickets to protest against hectic work schedules.



While the ALPA and United Airlines did not disclose terms of the agreement in principle, it is likely to include higher pay and other improvements for pilots. The agreement will be voted upon by the union as well as pilots.

United Airlines Holdings Inc Price

United Airlines Holdings Inc price | United Airlines Holdings Inc Quote

Per a CNBC report, United Airlines’ CEO, Scott Kirby, said in a LinkedIn post, “United Airlines was the only airline to work with our pilots union to reach an agreement during COVID.” Kirby further added, “It’s not surprising that we are now the first airline to get an Agreement in Principle for an industry leading new pilot contract.”



As air-travel demand rebounded from the pandemic-led slump, U.S. airlines, including United Airlines, have struggled to ramp up operations amid staffing shortages. To meet the uptick in demand, airlines are boosting hiring efforts.

Zacks Rank & Key Picks

United Airlines carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold). Some better-ranked stocks within the broader Transportation sector are as follows:



C.H. Robinson Worldwide CHRW sports a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy). The company has an impressive earnings surprise history, having outperformed the Zacks Consensus Estimate in three of the preceding four quarters while missing the same in one. The average beat was 17.1%. You can see the complete list of today's Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.



Shares of C.H. Robinson have gained 13.2% in the past six months.



Eagle Bulk Shipping EGLE carries a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy). The company’s earnings have surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate in two of the trailing four quarters, while missing the same in the other two. The average surprise was -2.9%.



Shares of Eagle Bulk have rallied more than 84% in the past six months.

Investor Alert: Legal Marijuana Looking for big gains?

Now is the time to get in on a young industry primed to skyrocket from $13.5 billion in 2021 to an expected $70.6 billion by 2028.

After a clean sweep of 6 election referendums in 5 states, pot is now legal in 36 states plus D.C. Federal legalization is expected soon and that could kick start an even greater bonanza for investors. Zacks Investment Research has recently closed pot stocks that have shot up as high as +147.0%.

You’re invited to immediately check out Zacks’ Marijuana Moneymakers: An Investor’s Guide. It features a timely Watch List of pot stocks and ETFs with exceptional growth potential.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.