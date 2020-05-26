United Airlines (UAL) Inks Deal With Clorox on Cleanliness

United Airlines Holdings UAL launched a new cleanliness program — United CleanPlus — in collaboration with Cleveland Clinic and Clorox to combat the COVID-19 pandemic.

Deal in Detail

The deal with Cleveland Clinic aims to promote United Airlines’ cleaning, safety and social distancing protocols. The protocols include touchless kiosks in selected locations for baggage check-in, sneeze guards, mandatory face masks for crew members and passengers along with providing options to passengers when flights are overcrowded. Cleveland Clinic’s medical experts will advise on latest technologies, training development and quality assurance programming. Precisely, Clorox products will be used at the gates and terminals of United Airlines hub airports, Chicago and Denver. Clorox will improve the airline’s cleaning program, enhance disinfecting procedures and equip customers with amenities at selected locations to ensure safe travel.



Due to the coronavirus pandemic, shares of United Airlines have lost 70.9% since the beginning of February compared with 55.4% decline for the industry it belongs to.

With air-travel demand evaporating fast, the cleanliness-related deal is a prudent move by United Airlines as it aims to win back passengers.

Zacks Rank & Key Picks

United Airlines carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).

A few better-ranked stocks in the Zacks Transportation sector are Scorpio Tankers Inc. STNG, Teekay Tankers Ltd. TNK and Nordic American Tankers Limited NAT. Scorpio Tankers and Teekay Tankers sport a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), while Nordic American Tankers carries a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Scorpio Tankers’ current-year earnings has been revised upward by more than 100% in the past 60 days.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Teekay Tankers’ current-year earnings has been revised upward by 49.4% in the past 60 days.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Nordic American Tankers’ current-year earnings has been revised upward by 14.1% in the past 60 days.

Biggest Tech Breakthrough in a Generation



Be among the early investors in the new type of device that experts say could impact society as much as the discovery of electricity. Current technology will soon be outdated and replaced by these new devices. In the process, it’s expected to create 22 million jobs and generate $12.3 trillion in activity.



A select few stocks could skyrocket the most as rollout accelerates for this new tech. Early investors could see gains similar to buying Microsoft in the 1990s. Zacks’ just-released special report reveals 8 stocks to watch. The report is only available for a limited time.



See 8 breakthrough stocks now>>

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.