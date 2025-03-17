United Airlines (UAL) Increases Yet Falls Behind Market: What Investors Need to Know

The most recent trading session ended with United Airlines (UAL) standing at $73.92, reflecting a +0.34% shift from the previouse trading day's closing. The stock trailed the S&P 500, which registered a daily gain of 0.64%. Elsewhere, the Dow saw an upswing of 0.85%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq appreciated by 0.31%.

Shares of the airline witnessed a loss of 29.34% over the previous month, trailing the performance of the Transportation sector with its loss of 8.84% and the S&P 500's loss of 7.69%.

The investment community will be paying close attention to the earnings performance of United Airlines in its upcoming release. The company is expected to report EPS of $0.90, up 700% from the prior-year quarter. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $13.61 billion, up 8.54% from the year-ago period.

Looking at the full year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of $12.69 per share and revenue of $61.23 billion. These totals would mark changes of +19.6% and +7.31%, respectively, from last year.

Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for United Airlines. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. To capitalize on this, we've crafted the Zacks Rank, a unique model that incorporates these estimate changes and offers a practical rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, which varies between #1 (Strong Buy) and #5 (Strong Sell), carries an impressive track record of exceeding expectations, confirmed by external audits, with stocks at #1 delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, there's been a 2.1% fall in the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate. United Airlines presently features a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

Looking at its valuation, United Airlines is holding a Forward P/E ratio of 5.81. This valuation marks a discount compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 8.36.

We can additionally observe that UAL currently boasts a PEG ratio of 0.46. The PEG ratio is akin to the commonly utilized P/E ratio, but this measure also incorporates the company's anticipated earnings growth rate. UAL's industry had an average PEG ratio of 0.65 as of yesterday's close.

The Transportation - Airline industry is part of the Transportation sector. With its current Zacks Industry Rank of 53, this industry ranks in the top 22% of all industries, numbering over 250.

The Zacks Industry Rank assesses the vigor of our specific industry groups by computing the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks incorporated in the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Keep in mind to rely on Zacks.com to watch all these stock-impacting metrics, and more, in the succeeding trading sessions.

United Airlines Holdings Inc (UAL) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.