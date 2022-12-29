United Airlines (UAL) Gains But Lags Market: What You Should Know

In the latest trading session, United Airlines (UAL) closed at $37.92, marking a +1.69% move from the previous day. The stock lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 1.75%. At the same time, the Dow added 1.05%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq gained 7.84%.

Coming into today, shares of the airline had lost 15.58% in the past month. In that same time, the Transportation sector lost 3.4%, while the S&P 500 lost 4.4%.

United Airlines will be looking to display strength as it nears its next earnings release. The company is expected to report EPS of $2.13, up 233.13% from the prior-year quarter. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $12.18 billion, up 48.68% from the prior-year quarter.

For the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $2.18 per share and revenue of $44.83 billion, which would represent changes of +115.64% and +81.97%, respectively, from the prior year.

It is also important to note the recent changes to analyst estimates for United Airlines. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 0.09% higher. United Airlines is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy).

In terms of valuation, United Airlines is currently trading at a Forward P/E ratio of 17.13. Its industry sports an average Forward P/E of 14.12, so we one might conclude that United Airlines is trading at a premium comparatively.

The Transportation - Airline industry is part of the Transportation sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 37, putting it in the top 15% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

To follow UAL in the coming trading sessions, be sure to utilize Zacks.com.

