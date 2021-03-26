United Airlines (UAL) Gains But Lags Market: What You Should Know

In the latest trading session, United Airlines (UAL) closed at $56.83, marking a +1.39% move from the previous day. The stock lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 1.66%. Meanwhile, the Dow gained 1.39%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, added 1.24%.

Heading into today, shares of the airline had gained 8.25% over the past month, outpacing the Transportation sector's gain of 3.92% and the S&P 500's gain of 1.91% in that time.

UAL will be looking to display strength as it nears its next earnings release. In that report, analysts expect UAL to post earnings of -$6.79 per share. This would mark a year-over-year decline of 164.2%. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $3.3 billion, down 58.65% from the year-ago period.

Looking at the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of -$10.01 per share and revenue of $23.53 billion. These totals would mark changes of +63.69% and +53.22%, respectively, from last year.

Any recent changes to analyst estimates for UAL should also be noted by investors. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 3.41% lower. UAL is currently a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell).

The Transportation - Airline industry is part of the Transportation sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 237, putting it in the bottom 8% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Make sure to utilize Zacks. Com to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and more, in the coming trading sessions.

United Airlines Holdings Inc (UAL): Free Stock Analysis Report



