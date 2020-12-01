United Airlines (UAL) Gains But Lags Market: What You Should Know

United Airlines (UAL) closed the most recent trading day at $45.32, moving +0.6% from the previous trading session. The stock lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 1.13%. At the same time, the Dow added 0.63%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq gained 1.28%.

Coming into today, shares of the airline had gained 33.36% in the past month. In that same time, the Transportation sector gained 15.06%, while the S&P 500 gained 10.9%.

UAL will be looking to display strength as it nears its next earnings release. On that day, UAL is projected to report earnings of -$6.22 per share, which would represent a year-over-year decline of 332.96%. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $3.66 billion, down 66.42% from the year-ago period.

Looking at the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of -$26.67 per share and revenue of $15.60 billion. These totals would mark changes of -321.33% and -63.95%, respectively, from last year.

Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for UAL. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 0.08% higher within the past month. UAL currently has a Zacks Rank of #5 (Strong Sell).

The Transportation - Airline industry is part of the Transportation sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 242, putting it in the bottom 6% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

To follow UAL in the coming trading sessions, be sure to utilize Zacks.com.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report



United Airlines Holdings Inc (UAL): Free Stock Analysis Report



To read this article on Zacks.com click here.



Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.