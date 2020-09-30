United Airlines (UAL) Gains But Lags Market: What You Should Know

United Airlines (UAL) closed the most recent trading day at $34.75, moving +0.7% from the previous trading session. This move lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.83%. Meanwhile, the Dow gained 1.2%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, added 0.74%.

Coming into today, shares of the airline had lost 4.17% in the past month. In that same time, the Transportation sector gained 0.02%, while the S&P 500 lost 4.83%.

Investors will be hoping for strength from UAL as it approaches its next earnings release. On that day, UAL is projected to report earnings of -$7.53 per share, which would represent a year-over-year decline of 285.01%. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $2.87 billion, down 74.76% from the year-ago period.

UAL's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of -$24.13 per share and revenue of $16.79 billion. These results would represent year-over-year changes of -300.25% and -61.19%, respectively.

Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for UAL. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 0.14% higher. UAL is currently a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).

The Transportation - Airline industry is part of the Transportation sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 231, putting it in the bottom 10% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Make sure to utilize Zacks. Com to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and more, in the coming trading sessions.

