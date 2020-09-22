United Airlines (UAL) Gains But Lags Market: What You Should Know

United Airlines (UAL) closed at $34.07 in the latest trading session, marking a +0.83% move from the prior day. This move lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 1.05%. Meanwhile, the Dow gained 0.52%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, added 1.72%.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the airline had lost 6.97% over the past month. This has lagged the Transportation sector's gain of 1.59% and the S&P 500's loss of 3.29% in that time.

Wall Street will be looking for positivity from UAL as it approaches its next earnings report date. The company is expected to report EPS of -$7.53, down 285.01% from the prior-year quarter. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $2.87 billion, down 74.76% from the prior-year quarter.

For the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of -$24.13 per share and revenue of $16.79 billion, which would represent changes of -300.25% and -61.19%, respectively, from the prior year.

It is also important to note the recent changes to analyst estimates for UAL. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection has moved 0.6% lower. UAL is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

The Transportation - Airline industry is part of the Transportation sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 237, putting it in the bottom 7% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

To follow UAL in the coming trading sessions, be sure to utilize Zacks.com.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.