United Airlines (UAL) Gains But Lags Market: What You Should Know

United Airlines (UAL) closed the most recent trading day at $36.01, moving +0.03% from the previous trading session. This change lagged the S&P 500's 0.75% gain on the day. Meanwhile, the Dow gained 0.76%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, added 1.4%.

Coming into today, shares of the airline had gained 12.96% in the past month. In that same time, the Transportation sector gained 11.42%, while the S&P 500 gained 7%.

UAL will be looking to display strength as it nears its next earnings release. The company is expected to report EPS of -$7.54, down 285.26% from the prior-year quarter. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $2.87 billion, down 74.76% from the year-ago period.

For the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of -$24.17 per share and revenue of $16.79 billion, which would represent changes of -300.58% and -61.18%, respectively, from the prior year.

Any recent changes to analyst estimates for UAL should also be noted by investors. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 0.04% lower. UAL is holding a Zacks Rank of #4 (Sell) right now.

The Transportation - Airline industry is part of the Transportation sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 241, putting it in the bottom 6% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Make sure to utilize Zacks. Com to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and more, in the coming trading sessions.

