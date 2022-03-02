United Airlines (UAL) Gains But Lags Market: What You Should Know

United Airlines (UAL) closed at $42.42 in the latest trading session, marking a +1.36% move from the prior day. This change lagged the S&P 500's 1.86% gain on the day. Elsewhere, the Dow gained 1.79%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq added 0.4%.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the airline had lost 4.8% over the past month. This has was narrower than the Transportation sector's loss of 4.84% and the S&P 500's loss of 5.05% in that time.

Investors will be hoping for strength from United Airlines as it approaches its next earnings release. The company is expected to report EPS of -$3.69, up 50.8% from the prior-year quarter. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $7.51 billion, up 133.23% from the year-ago period.

For the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of -$0.51 per share and revenue of $40.52 billion, which would represent changes of +96.34% and +64.5%, respectively, from the prior year.

Any recent changes to analyst estimates for United Airlines should also be noted by investors. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 12.72% lower. United Airlines currently has a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

The Transportation - Airline industry is part of the Transportation sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 238, putting it in the bottom 7% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

To follow UAL in the coming trading sessions, be sure to utilize Zacks.com.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.