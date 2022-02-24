United Airlines (UAL) Gains But Lags Market: What You Should Know

United Airlines (UAL) closed at $44.06 in the latest trading session, marking a +0.48% move from the prior day. This change lagged the S&P 500's 1.5% gain on the day. Meanwhile, the Dow gained 0.28%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, added 0.52%.

Heading into today, shares of the airline had gained 5.84% over the past month, outpacing the Transportation sector's loss of 1.49% and the S&P 500's loss of 3.75% in that time.

Wall Street will be looking for positivity from United Airlines as it approaches its next earnings report date. The company is expected to report EPS of -$3.84, up 48.8% from the prior-year quarter. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $7.52 billion, up 133.43% from the year-ago period.

UAL's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of -$0.45 per share and revenue of $40.52 billion. These results would represent year-over-year changes of +96.77% and +64.51%, respectively.

Any recent changes to analyst estimates for United Airlines should also be noted by investors. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 2.03% lower. United Airlines is currently a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).

The Transportation - Airline industry is part of the Transportation sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 228, which puts it in the bottom 11% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

