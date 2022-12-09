United Airlines (UAL) Gains As Market Dips: What You Should Know

United Airlines (UAL) closed at $43.04 in the latest trading session, marking a +0.56% move from the prior day. This move outpaced the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.74%. At the same time, the Dow lost 0.9%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.07%.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the airline had lost 3.45% over the past month. This has lagged the Transportation sector's gain of 4.17% and the S&P 500's gain of 3.74% in that time.

Investors will be hoping for strength from United Airlines as it approaches its next earnings release. The company is expected to report EPS of $2.13, up 233.13% from the prior-year quarter. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $12.1 billion, up 47.67% from the year-ago period.

Looking at the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of $2.18 per share and revenue of $44.83 billion. These totals would mark changes of +115.64% and +81.97%, respectively, from last year.

Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for United Airlines. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection has moved 10.97% higher. United Airlines is holding a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy) right now.

Investors should also note United Airlines's current valuation metrics, including its Forward P/E ratio of 19.66. This represents a premium compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 15.09.

The Transportation - Airline industry is part of the Transportation sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 71, which puts it in the top 29% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

To follow UAL in the coming trading sessions, be sure to utilize Zacks.com.

United Airlines Holdings Inc (UAL) : Free Stock Analysis Report

