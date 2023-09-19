United Airlines (UAL) Gains As Market Dips: What You Should Know

United Airlines (UAL) closed the most recent trading day at $45.24, moving +1.37% from the previous trading session. The stock outpaced the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.22%. Elsewhere, the Dow lost 0.31%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.23%.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the airline had lost 10.08% over the past month. This has lagged the Transportation sector's loss of 2.4% and the S&P 500's gain of 2.08% in that time.

Investors will be hoping for strength from United Airlines as it approaches its next earnings release. The company is expected to report EPS of $3.91, up 39.15% from the prior-year quarter. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $14.44 billion, up 12.13% from the prior-year quarter.

UAL's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of $11.08 per share and revenue of $53.66 billion. These results would represent year-over-year changes of +339.68% and +19.36%, respectively.

It is also important to note the recent changes to analyst estimates for United Airlines. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 3.24% lower within the past month. United Airlines is currently a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).

In terms of valuation, United Airlines is currently trading at a Forward P/E ratio of 4.03. This represents a discount compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 8.11.

Investors should also note that UAL has a PEG ratio of 0.08 right now. This metric is used similarly to the famous P/E ratio, but the PEG ratio also takes into account the stock's expected earnings growth rate. UAL's industry had an average PEG ratio of 0.32 as of yesterday's close.

The Transportation - Airline industry is part of the Transportation sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 164, putting it in the bottom 35% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

To follow UAL in the coming trading sessions, be sure to utilize Zacks.com.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.