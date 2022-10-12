United Airlines (UAL) Gains As Market Dips: What You Should Know

United Airlines (UAL) closed the most recent trading day at $34.23, moving +0.88% from the previous trading session. This change outpaced the S&P 500's 0.33% loss on the day. At the same time, the Dow lost 0.1%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.25%.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the airline had lost 10.21% over the past month. This has was narrower than the Transportation sector's loss of 14.84% and the S&P 500's loss of 11.67% in that time.

Investors will be hoping for strength from United Airlines as it approaches its next earnings release, which is expected to be October 18, 2022. The company is expected to report EPS of $2.21, up 316.67% from the prior-year quarter. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $12.7 billion, up 63.91% from the prior-year quarter.

Looking at the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of $0.45 per share and revenue of $43.85 billion. These totals would mark changes of +103.23% and +78%, respectively, from last year.

Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for United Airlines. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 64.85% higher within the past month. United Airlines is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

Valuation is also important, so investors should note that United Airlines has a Forward P/E ratio of 74.85 right now. For comparison, its industry has an average Forward P/E of 12.35, which means United Airlines is trading at a premium to the group.

The Transportation - Airline industry is part of the Transportation sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 171, which puts it in the bottom 33% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Make sure to utilize Zacks.com to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and more, in the coming trading sessions.



United Airlines Holdings Inc (UAL): Free Stock Analysis Report



