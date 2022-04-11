United Airlines (UAL) Gains As Market Dips: What You Should Know

In the latest trading session, United Airlines (UAL) closed at $42.42, marking a +1.1% move from the previous day. The stock outpaced the S&P 500's daily loss of 1.69%. Meanwhile, the Dow lost 1.19%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, added 0.14%.

Heading into today, shares of the airline had gained 20.33% over the past month, outpacing the Transportation sector's loss of 1.85% and the S&P 500's gain of 7.88% in that time.

Investors will be hoping for strength from United Airlines as it approaches its next earnings release, which is expected to be April 20, 2022. In that report, analysts expect United Airlines to post earnings of -$4.04 per share. This would mark year-over-year growth of 46.13%. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $7.62 billion, up 136.55% from the year-ago period.

For the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of -$1.85 per share and revenue of $40.55 billion, which would represent changes of +86.73% and +64.61%, respectively, from the prior year.

It is also important to note the recent changes to analyst estimates for United Airlines. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 81.53% lower. United Airlines is holding a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold) right now.

The Transportation - Airline industry is part of the Transportation sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 214, which puts it in the bottom 16% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

