United Airlines (UAL) Gains As Market Dips: What You Should Know

In the latest trading session, United Airlines (UAL) closed at $45.86, marking a +0.42% move from the previous day. This change outpaced the S&P 500's 0.63% loss on the day. At the same time, the Dow lost 0.19%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.34%.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the airline had gained 9.13% over the past month. This has outpaced the Transportation sector's gain of 7.05% and the S&P 500's gain of 6.02% in that time.

Investors will be hoping for strength from United Airlines as it approaches its next earnings release. The company is expected to report EPS of -$3.85, up 48.67% from the prior-year quarter. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $7.51 billion, up 133.25% from the year-ago period.

Looking at the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of -$1.06 per share and revenue of $40.63 billion. These totals would mark changes of +92.4% and +64.94%, respectively, from last year.

Any recent changes to analyst estimates for United Airlines should also be noted by investors. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 70.22% lower within the past month. United Airlines is currently a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).

The Transportation - Airline industry is part of the Transportation sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 180, which puts it in the bottom 30% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

